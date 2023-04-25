Another strike at the Helios Clinic in Erfurt: rally in the city center

The workers at the Helios Clinic in Erfurt have been on strike again since Tuesday morning. So far, around 200 employees from early and late shifts have stopped working, said a Verdi spokesman. The union’s collective bargaining committee is demanding 10.5 percent or at least 500 euros more wages for Helios employees. In addition, trainees should get 200 euros more.

Urgent patient care is secured

The Helios group recently offered a two percent increase for this year and three percent for the coming year, as well as a one-time payment of 2,000 euros.