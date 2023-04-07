Leonardo participates in the thirteenth edition of LAAD Defence & Security (Rio de Janeiro 11 – 14 April), the most important sector fair in Latin America. After the recent selection of the Centauro II armored car from the CIO Consortium, in which Leonardo has an equal share together with Iveco Defense Vehicles, as part of the Brazilian program “Viatura Blindada de Cavalaria Média Sobre Rodas (VBC Cav – MSR 8×8)”, the company is now focused on its land defense systems. Among these, the HITFACT MkII da 120mmturret, already in service and in production, with advanced performance in terms of effectiveness and connectivity, which meets the modern operational requirements of modularity, digitization and interoperability and which can be installed on different types of platforms, both wheeled and tracked.

In naval electronics, with ten years of experience in the sector, Leonardo is able to supply and integrate solutions for surveillance and defense on board platforms of different classes, both new and existing. The company designs and develops scalable and modular command and control systems for surface units and submarines, which make it possible to acquire, combine and process information from various sensors in real time and to return complete situational awareness. Leonardo is also able to supply integrated systems for coastal and maritime surveillance, come il VTMS (Vessel Traffic Management System)where each technological component plays a specific role within a net-centric architecture, which can also include maritime and geospatial platforms, drones, such as those of the Falco family, and maritime patrol aircraft such as l’ATR 72MP and l’AW139, all by Leonardo. On board these aircraft, the ATOS mission system (Airborne Tactical Observation System) integrates and manages surveillance sensors, ensuring a high degree of interoperability and efficiency in the control of vast land and sea areas.

Small, large and medium caliber underwater and naval defense systems, including the 76/62 Super Rapido already chosen by the Brazilian Navy, complete the range of solutions that make Leonardo a complete integrator of technologies within complex defense architectures and protection. In the field of electronic warfare, Leonardo presents technologies and solutions for the protection of crews and aircraft, such as the countermeasure BriteCloud against radar-guided, surface-to-air and air-to-air missiles and the electronic intelligence system SAGE ESM (Electronic Support Measure) which can be installed on board a wide range of platforms.

To date, a fleet of over 190 helicopters is present in Brazil, out of more than 400 units in the region, employed in various operational roles, from private transport to law enforcement and utilities use, as well as offshore transport and naval applications. South America shows significant medium and long-term development potential for EMS/SAR operations, and disaster relief operations. L’AW119Kx it is the first single-engine light helicopter, and the only fully certified, to meet all IFR (instrument flight) standards and to offer a modern avionics suite and with a spacious interior to allow greater operational flexibility. Operators around the world thus benefit from the best combination of performance and load capacity among single-engine helicopters, combined with high safety standards guaranteed by the redundancy of the main systems. The AW119Kx is able to offer exceptional controllability and maneuverability, even in the presence of high temperatures and at altitude. In operation in different versions at the Police of Brazil and Argentina and the armed forces of Ecuador the aircraft is ideal for emergency medical services (EMS) and for rescue missions thanks to its performance and capabilities, it maintains the typical characteristics of a light twin engine such as the redundancy of all critical systems, while the high range and the wide range of action allow operators to intervene quickly in case of accidents over large distances. To cope with new threats, law enforcement agencies are called upon to operate in increasingly evolved ways.

L’AW169 it is a unique and versatile vehicle that allows law enforcement professionals to intervene quickly in ever-changing and demanding missions. Exceptional in its multi-role capabilities, the AW169 is the ideal solution for missions such as surveillance, air support, drug trafficking, border patrol, medical evacuation and personnel recovery, natural disasters, search and rescue (SAR), firefighting and public utility services. The advanced avionics suite and cockpit design improve visibility and minimize pilot fatigue, allowing crew to focus efforts on the mission and enhance safety.

Simply unrivaled is theAW139 boasting an outstanding record as the best-selling twin-engine helicopter in its class, with over 1,130 units in service with our customers worldwide. It is placed in the seven-ton category, with a carrying capacity of up to 15 people and a multi-role vocation thanks to the rapid reconfigurability, the open architecture and the complete set of sensors, communication systems and data sharing necessary to operate in a network-centric environment. The helicopter is the ideal candidate to replace the fleet of UH-1s present in the LATAM region, with an offer on various configurations including military tasks. police, air ambulance, VIP transport, Search and Rescue, support to offshore oil platforms.

Through a global network active 24/7 worldwide, Leonardo guarantees support and training services for the fleets in service, responding effectively and safely to the requests of civil and military operators, wherever they are. Leonardo’s main mission is to provide the necessary technical assistance, training of flight and ground personnel, maintenance and upgrades of helicopters throughout their life cycle. to Itapevinear San Paolo, the new logistics assistance center capable of supporting the growing Brazilian and South American helicopter fleet.

The placement of Leonardo as a global leader in training is well underlined in LAAD byM346, an aircraft that enables young pilots to develop the knowledge, skills and practices necessary to ensure the transition to the most modern combat aircraft. The M-346 is the centerpiece of International Flight Training School (IFTS) made by Leonardo and the Air Force, an internationally recognized Italian excellence. Already chosen – among others – also by the air forces of Qatar, Germany, Singapore and Japan and selected as the flagship campus for the NATO Flying Training in Europe (NFTE) project. L’M-346 is today an advanced training system fully integrated, which includes a complete system of simulators and ground training devices, as well as an environment Live, Virtual, and Constructive (LVC) fully operational developed entirely by Leonardo, capable of exposing future pilots to the most complex operational scenarios. In addition to representing the most advanced pre-operational training aircraft on the market today, in the version equipped with radar the M-346FA retains all of its training capabilities to become an exceptionally cost-effective light fighter.

Recognized as the most effective multi-purpose military transport aircraft in its class, the C-27J Next Generation features new avionics and aerodynamic developments for increased efficiency and improved operational performance. Used in the most demanding operating environments, from the heights of the Andes to Afghanistan, the C-27J can be quickly transformed into the configuration required for the relevant mission. As a “tactical airlifter”, the aircraft’s versatility ranges from air transport of troops and cargo to parachute and material drops, battlefield medical evacuation to VIP transport, humanitarian assistance to natural disaster response and firefighting. The C-27J can also be configured in Maritime Patrol (MPA), Anti-Submarine Warfare (ASW) and Command-Control-Communications, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (C3ISR) versions. The Spartan well reflects today the very essence of national security, proving to be one of the best assets to support operations thanks to its fundamental contribution in carrying out civil protection tasks, capable of reaching populations in the most difficult and remote areas of the country.

Among Leonardo’s fixed-wing programs is also theATR 72MP, twin-engine turboprop aircraft, used to perform maritime patrol tasks even in particularly complex scenarios. The aircraft integrates the characteristics of reliability, maintainability, low life cycle cost and comfort of theATR 72-600 from which it derives, with a state-of-the-art mission system, advanced sensors and a complete communication suite and is also configurable for anti-submarine warfare roles (ASW – Anti Submarine Warfare), antisuperficie (AsuW – Anti-surface Warfare) ed ELINT (Electronic Intelligence).