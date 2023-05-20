Home » Leonel Álvarez stops being coach of Cienciano of Peru
Leonel Álvarez stops being coach of Cienciano of Peru

Leonel Álvarez stops being coach of Cienciano of Peru

How did Álvarez do at Cienciano?

El Cienciano has had an irregular campaign during the Apertura, in which it currently occupies the eighth position, with 21 points, 15 less than the leader Alianza Lima, with four days to go before the end of the first La Liga 1 tournament this year.

The Cuzco team had presented Álvarez as their new coach for 2023 on December 10 with a view to facing the Peruvian League 1 and the Copa Sudamericana, in whose first round they were eliminated by the Sports University.

In total, Álvarez led Cienciano in 14 games, with a balance of six wins, three draws and five losses.

The Colombian has also directed Águilas Doradas, after a stint at Cerro Porteño (2017-2018), Deportivo Independiente Medellín (2015-2016), Deportivo Cali (2012-2014), Once Caldas (2012) and the Colombian team in 2011.

The strategist was also champion of the Clausura of Paraguay with Cerro Porteño in 2016-2017, champion of the Apertura and Clausura of Colombia with Independiente de Medellín in 2015-2016 and 2008-2009, respectively, and also champion of the Colombian Super League in 2012- 2013 with Deportivo Cali.

