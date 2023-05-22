Let the sports festival continue in Valledupar

Regardless of the final result (1-1 draw between Valledupar FC and Patriotas), the football festival held on Sunday afternoon at the Armando Maestre Pavajeau stadium invites you to continue supporting sports initiatives in the capital of Cesar.

Although Valledupar Fútbol Club is a private company, with owners who must generate their own income, legally accredited before the national authorities of professional sports, the greenish-white stain that was seen in the stands forces everyone to row in the same direction. They are the flag teams and representation of a city and its citizens.

The images of fans with faces painted green and white, proudly dressed in green-and-white shirts, balloons, chants and everything that frames a soccer match, is a reliable sign that soccer once again managed to unite Valledupar.

The color seen in the stands reminded us of the fervor that was experienced during the 2022 Bolivarian Games, which left an indelible mark on the vallenatos. The legacy of these jousts is precisely what cannot and should not be lost.

In strictly sporting terms, the match was marked by the expulsion of the Vallenato striker Misael Martínez, for facing the rival with one less player and by a downpour that accompanied the final part of the match, which did not abate the emotions. Valledupar was more team But the goal definitions are still pending.

The courage to play one-on-one against one of those called for promotion (who has already been in A and has players from A teams), suggests that it is worth dreaming of something more than just being “protagonists”. The public left satisfied, because the group is coming from less to more, with young players, who, under the pressure of the home run, get blanks and more field.

Valledupar’s next game, on date 2, will be this Thursday against Cúcuta as a visitor at the General Santander stadium. A tough rival who won yesterday as a visitor in Tuluá, where it will be up to VFC to face the third date.

He will return to Valledupar on June 1st, when he receives Cortuluá back, hopefully with real qualifying options that he invites to continue with the sports festival at the Stadium.

EL PILÓN made a live broadcast of all the images of the match on social networks, which was valued by its audiences.

Yesterday we also registered the opening, as early as today, of the new road that joins La Paz and Valledupar, for recreational and sports activities. We observed the accompaniment of the national police, traffic police, Civil Defense, INDER and INVIAS, mainly. But the Valledupar sports clubs caught our attention,

La Paz, San Diego and Manaure that were present, of modalities of the marathon, skating and bicycle. Neighboring families, many boys and girls. Thus we see that sports and recreation also shine in the Southeast of the city.