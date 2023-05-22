In the open market, the dollar is suddenly 5 rupees expensive

A dollar is selling at Rs 306 in the open market. File photo
Mon May 22, 2023, 1:54 pm
Last updated Monday, May 22, 2023, 1:54 p.m
Karachi: A huge increase in the dollar price was seen during the inter-bank and open market business.
According to the details, during the business in the open market, the price of the dollar has surprisingly increased by 5 rupees, after which the dollar is selling at 306 rupees.
On the other hand, the price of the dollar increased by 1 rupee 43 paise in the interbank market and the dollar is trading at 287.25 rupees. Once again there was a clear difference in the value of the dollar in the interbank and open market.
