monday march 20

From 6 to 7: Let’s start

Today in “Let’s start” Diego Penizzotto accompanies you to start the day:

#Elections2023: “Let’s start” continues to talk to those who are running for the different positions that are elected on April 16. Today we talk with Valeria Todero, candidate for mayor for Together for Neuquén.

From 9 to 11: It’s time



Today in “It is time” Noel Rolando y Luis Leiva They help you update the top news in the morning.

#Protest: The State Workers Association (ATE) resolved to intensify as of today the plan of struggle in the House of the Province of Río Negro in CABA with strikes and protest, for cases of labor mistreatment. Brenda Estévez, union delegate, talks about the complaints against the head of the organization.

#Policy: They question the Neuquén workplace violence protocol. The sponsoring lawyer of the La Revuelta Collective, Angie Acosta, explains the fallacies of the approach proposed by the Neuquén provincial government.

From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.: That’s what we’re at

Juan Cuccarese, Daniela Castro and Diego Rodríguez do in that we are and they accompany you until noon. Today they dive into:

#DefensaDelAgua: Artists in defense of the San Matías Gulf promote a public statement against the expansion projects of oil extractivism in Río Negro. Suyai, a member of the Curru Leufú Assembly in Las Grutas, explains the position of the space before the progress of the Vaca Muerta project.

