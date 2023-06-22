Let’s relive the season of our internationals: Djene Dakonam and Getafe until the end

Djene Dakonam and Getafe remain in La Liga after a very complicated season. A struggle for maintenance that lasted almost the entire season. It took until the last day of La Liga to see Getafe save themselves from relegation.

A tumultuous season

INFO SPORTS| Ecouter Radio Djena

As for a few seasons, this one has been very difficult for Djene Dakonam and his teammates. Getafe, until the end, fought to keep its place in the Elite. In October and November 2022, the club was 14th and 13th respectively, but things got complicated afterwards. In January 2023, the Togolese captain’s club found themselves in 19th place and 18th in March 2023.

Last 5 decisive days

Over the last five days, Getafe, aware of the stakes, has raised its level of play. Djene Dakonam and his teammates over this period have recorded only one defeat for two wins and two draws for a happy outcome. On the last day, it was important not to lose. Getafe draws (0-0) against Valladolid and climbs to 15th place synonymous with maintenance.

Togolese stats

The Togolese played 33 matches all as a starter for a total of 2844 minutes. Djene Dakonam has assisted once during the season. He received 10 cards and was sent off once during the season. In conclusion, Getafe recorded in the 2022-2023 financial year, 10 wins, 12 draws and 16 defeats.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

