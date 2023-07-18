These are the five thematic axes that will be addressed in Ecuador Debate 2023

The National Committee for Electoral Debates presented the five thematic axes that will be addressed in the 2023 Presidential Debate. File photo

The National Committee for Electoral Debates presented, on July 17, 2023, the five thematic axes that will be addressed in the 2023 Presidential Debate of the first round.

According to the calendar established by the National Council (CNE), the debate will take place on Sunday, August 13 at 7:00 p.m., within the framework of the Early Elections.

The thematic axes that will guide the debate are:

Security and comprehensive management of the impacts of delinquency and organized crime Economic regime, job creation and productive development Social policy: education, health, culture, family and social well-being Democracy, institutions and citizen participation Sustainability, risk management and conservation of the environment

The methodology to define the thematic axes included a survey carried out on nearly 5,600 citizens and contributions from civil society organizations, academia, professional associations and the media were collected. The government plans of the eight presidential binomials were also reviewed, with the aim of promoting the informed vote of the citizenry.

In the event of a possible second round, the Presidential Debate will be held on Sunday, October 1.

Previous articleThe largest open-air art museum in Latin America is reborn after a hard stage

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

