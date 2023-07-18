Home » These are the five thematic axes that will be addressed in Ecuador Debate 2023
News

These are the five thematic axes that will be addressed in Ecuador Debate 2023

by admin

The National Committee for Electoral Debates presented the five thematic axes that will be addressed in the 2023 Presidential Debate. File photo

The National Committee for Electoral Debates presented, on July 17, 2023, the five thematic axes that will be addressed in the 2023 Presidential Debate of the first round.

According to the calendar established by the National Council (CNE), the debate will take place on Sunday, August 13 at 7:00 p.m., within the framework of the Early Elections.

The thematic axes that will guide the debate are:

Security and comprehensive management of the impacts of delinquency and organized crime Economic regime, job creation and productive development Social policy: education, health, culture, family and social well-being Democracy, institutions and citizen participation Sustainability, risk management and conservation of the environment

The methodology to define the thematic axes included a survey carried out on nearly 5,600 citizens and contributions from civil society organizations, academia, professional associations and the media were collected. The government plans of the eight presidential binomials were also reviewed, with the aim of promoting the informed vote of the citizenry.

In the event of a possible second round, the Presidential Debate will be held on Sunday, October 1.

Previous articleThe largest open-air art museum in Latin America is reborn after a hard stage

See also  The irresponsible (Part One)

You may also like

The president of Banco del Pacífico insists on...

El Copey, the municipality most affected by the...

Assault by far-right youth at the PRC party...

Manabí must manage its dams

International Basic Science Conference Convenes in Beijing, Drawing...

How to prevent my conversations from being intercepted

Anna Taddei Award 2023, the edition dedicated to...

Questions that must be asked to have access...

Tragic Accident Claims Five Lives on Busy Georgia...

Ethno-educators are now Normalistas

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy