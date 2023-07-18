Hybrid work, interview with Jesper Frische of Riverbed

Jesper Freshness, Technical Director at Riverbed, tells us about the company’s vision and offer to meet the needs of business and hybrid work.

– Digitization and hybrid work are radically changing the way companies work. As privileged observers, what considerations can you make about the market?

The years of the pandemic have profoundly changed the way companies work and have forced a strong acceleration of the digitization process. Hybrid work has become a full part of this new scenario, creating challenges and opportunities, both for companies and for the workers themselves. However, the need to find a new balance between business continuity, company performance and employee satisfaction is not easy to satisfy. The management of extremely fragmented IT infrastructures, the need for quick and secure access to data from any place and device, the adoption of suitable tools to facilitate communication and the excessive extension of the corporate perimeter have meant that companies had to review their approach to work, adapting to a new normal made up of cutting-edge digital tools and a new corporate culture.

– In an increasingly changing technological scenario, some companies struggle to keep up and achieve a true “digital transformation”. How do you help customers and prospects to complete this evolution?

With a 20-year history of innovation, Riverbed is revolutionizing the market with differentiated solutions that enable customers to deliver secure, uninterrupted digital experiences and accelerate business performance. We assume that today a click is everything. And regardless of place or time, this gesture is accompanied by the expectation of a perfect Digital Experience. It is these situations that form the heart of the digital world in which we live and work.

When digital services fail to deliver a flawless experience, it compromises the ability to achieve important goals related to revenue growth, cost reduction, productivity increase and risk elimination. On the other hand, when the digital promise is kept, companies reap many benefits, such as reducing the time to market of a product, increasing supply chain agility and satisfying consumers and citizens.

Certainly, being able to offer an excellent Digital Experience is not easy, because the transition to work and hybrid networks further complicates the work of IT, making it difficult to keep digital services accessible, performing and secure. In highly distributed, dynamic and hybrid environments, users and applications, and consequently data, are everywhere and growing in volume, variety and speed.

In such a complex landscape, IT still relies on fragmented tools to manage performance and user experience, and is inundated with massive amounts of data and alerts from disparate monitoring tools that provide little contextual or on the actions to be taken.

The result is an insufficient understanding of network and application performance and user experience.

Our role is to make sure that applications reach the user in the easiest way. The pandemic has emphasized the theme of digital work and today the device is the means of connection between the individual and the company and it is this link that must work at its best.

– Digital workspace is a widely adopted terminology today. Like Riverbed, how do you decline this concept?

Riverbed’s Unified Observability enhances the digital workspace by offering complete monitoring of devices, applications, networks and services and this allows you to have full visibility of the performance and availability of all the elements that compose it and helps to promptly identify any problems or anomalies and to ensure an optimal user experience. It also provides advanced diagnostic tools that allow you to quickly locate and fix problems that occur.

Through the analysis of data and metrics, it allows you to identify areas where you can improve performance, helping to create a faster, more responsive and efficient digital workplace.

– What are the most recent technological solutions that you offer to your customers? What are the distinctive features?

With an integrated vision, with intelligence elements that reduce great complexity, Riverbed transforms data into actionable insights and accelerates performance for seamless digital experiences. Riverbed provides collective telemetry, insights, and intelligent automation—from network to app to end user—that optimize and accelerate every interaction. It focuses and invests in research and development to achieve this goal through two industry-leading offerings: Alluvio™ by Riverbed for Unified Observability and Riverbed Acceleration.

Alluvium is a Unified Observability portfolio that unifies data, insights and actions across IT, so enterprises can deliver secure and uninterrupted Digital Experiences. Alluvial solutions have been designed to acquire comprehensive data on every transaction in the digital ecosystem – networks, apps, User Experiences – and apply Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning to provide useful insights and smart automation, so that you can get faster and more accurate resolution, to maintain productivity and ensure the User Experience.

Riverbed Acceleration solutions ensure fast, agile and secure acceleration of any app on any network for any type of user, whether mobile, remote or on-premise.

Leveraging decades of leadership and innovation in WAN optimization, Acceleration’s portfolio of solutions enables cloud, SaaS, client, and eCDN (streaming video) applications to achieve high performance by overcoming network speed issues such as latency, congestion, and suboptimal last mile conditions to empower the hybrid workforce.

Solutions accelerate delivery of business applications up to 33x, flows from cloud to data center up to 50x, SaaS applications up to 10x to users, anywhere; reduce bandwidth utilization by up to 99% for efficient WAN operations.