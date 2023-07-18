Building a Strong and Positive Online Civilization: China’s Efforts and Achievements

Title: China Promotes Network Civilization to Build a Positive and Kind Online Community

Date: July 17, 2023

(Source: Xinhua News Agency)

On July 18, the 2023 China Internet Civilization Conference will commence in Xiamen, Fujian Province. With the theme “Gathering the Power of Civilization on the Internet for a Great Journey,” the conference aims to facilitate the establishment of a platform for the promotion, exchange, and display of China‘s network civilization. This significant event will further enhance the social consensus that network civilization promotes positive values.

Network civilization plays a vital role in the development of social civilization, particularly in building a technologically advanced nation. The Fifth Plenary Session of the Nineteenth Central Committee of the Party emphasized the importance of strengthening the construction of network civilization and fostering a positive and healthy network culture. This laid the foundation for the institutional framework of network civilization during the “14th Five-Year Plan” period.

In 2021, the “Opinions on Strengthening the Construction of Internet Civilization” was released, providing comprehensive guidance for the construction of internet civilization in the new era. Various departments have since implemented General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important thoughts on building a robust network, focusing on internet content development and enhancing network ecological governance. Consequently, the spirit of cooperation in creating a thriving and harmonious online community has flourished, leading to significant progress in the construction of network civilization.

Strengthening Mainstream Ideology and Public Opinion on the Internet

On February 17, 2023, the “Unity and Forge Ahead, New Journey, Sail and Start Again” online major theme promotion was launched. Editors and reporters from online media have been actively documenting China‘s journey towards modernization, showcasing the effectiveness of the government’s measures in promoting high-quality development. From highlighting Chinese culture through new media communication projects to organizing events that emphasize the positive aspects of China‘s online presence, the voice of the party has become the strongest online. The launch of exceptional new media works, such as “Watching the Main Peak” and “Holding Mother’s Hand,” has allowed the party’s innovative theories to reach ordinary citizens. Furthermore, the construction of Chinese discourse and narrative systems promotes online international communication, enabling China‘s voice to spread globally.

Strengthening Comprehensive Cyber Governance

In March 2023, the State Cyberspace Administration of China released a report on the “Qinglang” series of special operations in 2022. These operations focused on cleaning up illegal and harmful content, resulting in the removal of millions of pieces of inappropriate information, accounts, and applications. These extensive rectification efforts have made cyberspace safer and more conducive to positive interactions.

The implementation of the “Opinions on Accelerating the Establishment of a Comprehensive Network Governance System” has united various sectors to regulate internet usage in accordance with the law. Additional regulations, such as the “Regulations on the Ecological Governance of Network Information Content,” “Internet User Account Information Management Regulations,” “Internet Pop-up Information Push Service Management Regulations,” and “Regulations on the Administration of Internet Posting and Commenting Services,” have further established the foundation for effective network governance.

A New Trend of Co-Constructing and Sharing Network Civilization

The release of the 5th China Internet Rumor Refutation Excellent Works highlighted the harmful nature of rumors. By educating netizens on how to recognize and combat fake news, it has helped improve their media literacy. The construction of network civilization requires collaborative efforts from all sectors of society.

Through online promotion of exemplary individuals, such as model workers, role models, and moral leaders, and the creation of online brand columns that highlight positive stories, such as “Billions of Sunshine,” “Mortal Shimmer,” and “Sparks Become Torches,” respect for morality and empathy for others are fostered. The extension of mass spiritual civilization activities to the internet and the continuous holding of the China Internet Civilization Conference have further promoted the construction of internet civilization, making cyberspace cleaner and more transparent.

With the joint efforts of all sectors of society, online morality has seen significant expansion, and the impact of spiritual civilization has become more profound. The concept of online civilization has become deeply ingrained in the hearts of the people, painting a thriving picture of online civilization.

