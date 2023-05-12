News Let’s talk, May newsletter and podcast published by admin May 12, 2023 May 12, 2023 6 Go to Content Go to the footer MENU Homepage The minister Homepage Minister Staff The new alphabet of Public Administration PA alphabet homepage A – Login B – Good Administration C – Human capital D – Digitization Department of Public Service Department Homepage Training Notification deeds Agile work Strike Dashboard Opinions and Circular Notes FOIA Vigilance Simplification Public work and PA organization Digitization Performance Administrative capacity International activities Implementation of PNRR measures The Department Offices Tools and Controls Regulations and Documentation Social innovation Articles and interviews The newsletter Let’s talk Home page Minister Articles and interviews Share this:TwitterFacebook Related See also China's 6 provinces and cities announced a general decline in the number of births last year | Birth rate | The Epoch Times 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail previous post These are four things homebuyers regret the most next post Quick and smart wardrobe change: the tricks to organize the wardrobe You may also like Weidu District, Xuchang City held “5.12” International Nurses... May 12, 2023 May events — Cultural heritage May 12, 2023 China eases policies to ease cross-border travel May 12, 2023 Paneleros would be abandoning their crops May 12, 2023 Grupo Megavisión destroys the tradition in sports with... May 12, 2023 Mancuso assures that there are more than 200... May 12, 2023 The 15th Anniversary of the Wenchuan Earthquake Four... May 12, 2023 the red and white ‘with a basket’ for... May 12, 2023 Eco-decoration at home | The EC Republic May 12, 2023 New commander of the First Line Battalion May 12, 2023 Leave a Comment Cancel Reply Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Δ This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.