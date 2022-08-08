Home News Letta-Calenda, the last kiss to the Nazarene: Charles, Prince Charming or Traitor Judas?
Letta-Calenda, the last kiss to the Nazarene: Charles, Prince Charming or Traitor Judas?

A kiss in front of the lens. One smiles looking into the room, the other holds his face tightly with one hand and his arm with the other. As if not wanting to break away. It is the day after of the divorce between Carlo Calenda and Enrico Letta. And on the social networks the photo of the two leaders of Action and the Democratic Party portrayed, sitting on two red chairs, with the Italian and European flags behind them, bounces in a long kiss. Perhaps lasted the time of a photo, but that was enough to trigger the controversy. “Do you want to comment?” Writes a user on Twitter posting the image. And another immediately replies with the text of the passage ‘The last Kiss’ by Carmen Consoli: «Of those violins played by the wind the last kiss, my sweet child burns on her face like drops of lemon the heroic courage of a ferocious farewell».

After the ripping of the number one of Action, which broke the alliance with the Democratic Party, the photo for most of the users represents “oil on canvas the kiss of Judas”. “Oh well, among traitors they understand each other,” writes one. And another: «Where have I already seen this scene? The charming prince kissing Snow White or ….. the frog ….. well, I’m making a mess ». There are those who speak of records: “Just three days after the alliance, it’s Guinness World Records stuff.”

Disappointment gives way to irony. “Oh well, always of Nazarene of trafficking,” writes a user. Many publish several photomontages starring the number one in Action. Carlo Calenda is portrayed with the couple of the moment: first alongside Ben Affleck and then alongside Jennifer Lopez.

«Once the Calenda – Letta agreement has been reached … Carletto will continue to play with his ego …», adds a user.

The next agreements are hypothesized. “Eventually Calenda found someone to ally with.”

And with the approach of the night of San Lorenzo, «in the sky you will be able to admire the calender stars».

