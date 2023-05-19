Home » Leverkusen angry about time game: “Referee can be fooled” – football – sport
Rolfes wishes Sevilla “all the best”

The ex-national player was annoyed “After every shot on goal, a Roman almost had to be carried down on a stretcher, they were so badly injured“. The Italians would have “constantly trying to break the rhythm of the game and the atmosphere in the stadium. If we had good situations, someone was definitely on the ground”said Rolfes: “I think everyone who was in the stadium today wished Sevilla all the best for the final. Because, it’s sad that this way led to success.” Record winners FC Sevilla will face AS Roma in the final on May 31 in Budapest.

Demirbay: “Disgusting in the end”

And the behavior of the guests had little to do with fair play for the players on the pitch either. “It’s a shame that in a semi-final at this level, such a style of play is rewarded in the end. It’s bitter. They made it disgusting in the end“, right Kerem Demirbay.

Rome coach José Mourinho, on the other hand, saw nothing wrong with the tactics. “I think it’s the old story: the team that loses always takes it as an excuse. But they would always do the same thing the other way around,” said the Portuguese, apparently unimpressed by the excitement in Leverkusen.

Bayer is aiming for sixth place

Now it could be that Leverkusen are completely empty-handed at the end of an emotional roller coaster ride through the season. In the coming season, they would then have to watch in front of the television how the competitors celebrate the European holidays, of which they had some in the first half of 2023.

