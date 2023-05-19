Confession of Milica Kon | Info

Milica Kon, after the allegations that her daughter suffers from peer violence at the “Drinka Pavlović” school, says that she has the full support of her parents.

After presenter Milica Kon made public claims that her daughter suffers from peer violence at the “Drinka Pavlović” school, and that no one stood in the way of it, an avalanche was launched. The director of the school, Nataša Vasić, resigned for, as she stated, “deeply personal reasons”.

She stated that she suffered threats from several sides after the tragedy at the “Vladislav Ribnikar” school, and after her resignation she announced that she would return to her position as a teacher of Serbian language and literature.

Milica Kon told Kurir TV that after going public, she is under pressure from several sides, as well as that her daughter is unwilling and under stress.

“She is reluctant, she doesn’t want to go to school, and what has worsened is her skin disease that she has, and that is directly affected by stress, but simply that stress threshold has to be resolved, but I believe that she will be fine very soon ” Kon says, continuing.

“There are various pressures from various sides and I am speaking honestly. On the one hand, there is pressure to not give up at all, all that I have presented, to continue helping all parents, since this is the problem of many parents and many schools. We received advice that we form as one school and that other schools join and that we all address the ministry together, because when I’m the only one who is alone, then maybe the Ministry doesn’t hear,” Kon said.

She emphasizes that she is not alone and that she has the full support of her parents.

“I offered the school and many other parents to unite. And that our cry should be heard by those who need to hear it. Parents are desperate, believe me, and no one hears them,” says Kon.

The point is for parents to unite, Kon repeats.

“The point is to unite. We have to solve these problems in many schools. I could have solved this problem in various ways. I am a citizen of this country, there are parents who work for clerical salaries, and they do not have the opportunity and financial means to hire a lawyer and PR team, and psychologists… They are not able for private schools. Please understand that my presentation is a cry of a mother whose child goes to an ordinary public school, not a whim! I was brought to this and I am supported by parents, because we stayed with our hands tied,” said Kon.



