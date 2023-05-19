Tongxiang City Comprehensive Administrative Law Enforcement Bureau’s three-step governance of “chaotic stacking” to make the town look good



In order to further improve the living environment in the area under its jurisdiction and help build a civilized city across the country, the Tongxiang Comprehensive Administrative Law Enforcement Bureau takes the “chaotic stacking” control in the Sanlitang area as the starting point, insists on precise efforts and three-step policies, and continues to make the town look good from point to point. .

1. In-depth and detailed “investigation”. Relying on the “stationary” management mechanism, conduct a “comprehensive” investigation of the random piles on the main and secondary roads, front and rear of houses, and open spaces in alleys in the Sanlitang area, and record the location, quantity, category and other items of random piles one by one. Form an “entry-style” list of problems to ensure that the main attack has a direction and the rectification has a focus. At the same time, adhere to the principle of “service first, publicity efforts”, implement daily “high-frequency interaction”, adopt street-by-street inspections, door-to-door visits, widely publicize the purpose and significance of “chaotic stacking” management, and guide the public Cultivate good habits of civilization and jointly create a good atmosphere of “participation by the whole people, co-creation and co-construction”. Up to now, a total of more than 30 household promotions have been carried out.

Second, concentrate on “clear”. For the random piles that cannot be cleaned up by themselves in the early stage, a special class for rectification will be established in conjunction with comprehensive management, public security, sanitation and other departments. Accumulated garbage and unowned sundries are cleaned up in a “carpet-like” manner, and the on-site order maintenance and photo archiving before and after cleaning are done well to ensure that all responsibilities are fulfilled. In addition, continue to strengthen the rectification efforts, implement the one-month “cleaning, clearing, cleaning” action of random piles, effectively consolidate the rectification results, eradicate the “stubborn disease” from the source, and continuously improve the city environment of the community. Up to now, more than 90 vehicles of garbage and sundries have been cleared and transported.

Third, increase efforts to “manage”. Deeply promote the pilot operation of “one team management and governance” in the Sanlitang area, integrate the city appearance management and environmental improvement in the responsible area into “one thing”, and implement “all elements, all-weather, full coverage” inspection control, Consolidate joint efforts, release superimposed efficiency, and comprehensively improve the level of governance. Focus on the management of random piles, strengthen regular inspections and dynamic control, keep an eye on the implementation of rectification, strengthen follow-up follow-up and follow-up, and resolutely prevent problems from rebounding. At the same time, we will continue to optimize the “quick response” mechanism, check and correct newly discovered random piles immediately, and help create a civilized city across the country with a high-quality, high-quality city environment.