Take resolute and decisive measures to curb the spread of the epidemic



Source: Baoji Daily

Release time: 2022-11-25 15:28

On November 24, Yang Guangting, Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee, inspected the epidemic prevention and control work in Caijiapo Town, Qishan County, emphasizing that it is necessary to unswervingly implement the “general strategy” and “general policy”, maintain concentration, and take more resolute, decisive, scientific and precise measures , to curb the spread of the epidemic.

Yang Guangting came to Baoji Jiuzhou North Living Area and Shuizhai Village in Caijiapo Town to learn more about the implementation of sealing and control measures, nucleic acid testing, traceability of blood flow, and people’s living security. He emphasized that it is necessary to implement the requirements of the “four mornings”, improve the responsibility system, strengthen the deployment of forces, and comprehensively use nucleic acid testing, flow traceability, isolation control, medical treatment and other means to thoroughly investigate risk points and cut off the transmission chain as soon as possible. It is necessary to scientifically delineate high-risk areas, implement detailed isolation control measures, and ensure strict control. It is necessary to do a good job in the work of the masses with heart and soul, effectively guarantee the medical treatment and basic life of the masses, respond to and solve urgent and anxious problems in a timely manner, increase the care and help of key personnel, strengthen publicity and guidance, win the understanding and support of the masses, and ensure the overall harmony of the society. Stablize.

In Caijiapo Senior Middle School, Yang Guangting learned about the living security of students, the storage of anti-epidemic materials, and the health monitoring of teachers and students. He requested that the main responsibility of the school’s prevention and control should be consolidated, and key links such as the entry and exit of personnel and material transportation should be well guarded, so that people and objects can be defended together. It is necessary to coordinate the work of epidemic prevention and control and education and teaching, integrate teaching resources, reasonably arrange teaching plans, improve the quality of campus logistics services, ensure food safety, pay attention to students’ mental health, and smooth psychological counseling channels to ensure that prevention and control are in place, teachers and students are healthy, Campus security.

Member of the Standing Committee of the Municipal Party Committee and Deputy Mayor Ding Shengren participated in the inspection.