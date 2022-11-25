Home World Since the beginning of this year, the new third board companies have raised funds exceeding 18.5 billion yuan, and 27 companies have raised funds exceeding 100 million yuan
Since the beginning of this year, the new third board companies have raised funds exceeding 18.5 billion yuan, and 27 companies have raised funds exceeding 100 million yuan

by admin

China Business News 2022-11-25 12:27:10

According to statistics, as of November 24, 527 NEEQ companies have implemented fixed increase this year, and the actual total amount of funds raised is about 18.59 billion yuan. Some high-tech enterprises on the New Third Board have expanded their business scale through fixed increase, and many of them have large fixed increase projects. Since the beginning of this year, the NEEQ companies that have implemented fixed increases are mainly distributed in photovoltaic auxiliary materials, photovoltaic power generation, communication equipment, new metal materials, auto parts, etc., and most of them are high-tech industries that have attracted much attention in the market in recent years. Among them, the top three in actual fundraising amount are Weining Energy, Chuangyuan Futures and Shining Sanwei, with 2.573 billion yuan, 880 million yuan, and 460 million yuan respectively.

