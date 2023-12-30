Home » Li Qiang presided over a State Council executive meeting to study in-depth measures to promote new people-centered urbanization_Central Leadership Activities_Capital Window_Beijing Municipal People’s Government Portal
Li Qiang presided over a State Council executive meeting to study in-depth measures to promote new people-centered urbanization

Premier Li Qiang chaired an executive meeting of the State Council on December 29 to discuss and promote measures for new people-oriented urbanization, approve nuclear power projects, and review and approve draft amendments to various laws and regulations.

The meeting emphasized the importance of promoting new people-centered urbanization to stimulate consumption, investment, and domestic demand potential, as well as to improve people’s livelihood and promote social fairness and justice. The meeting also highlighted the need to ensure absolute safety and foolproofness in the construction and operation of nuclear power projects while supporting the innovative development of the nuclear power industry.

The “Statistics Law of the People’s Republic of China (Draft Amendment)” was also discussed, and the meeting decided to submit it to the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress for review. Additionally, the “Regulations on the Implementation of the Archives Law of the People’s Republic of China (Draft)” and the “Regulations of the State Council on the Standards for Notification of Concentrations of Operators (Revised Draft)” were reviewed and approved.

The meeting emphasized the need to promote the detailed implementation of various laws and regulations and to actively respond to the concerns of the masses and enterprises to improve the business environment.

Furthermore, the meeting emphasized the comprehensive arrangements made by the Central Economic Work Conference for next year’s economic work and called for all regions and departments to effectively enhance their sense of responsibility and urgency in implementing the decisions and arrangements of the Party Central Committee.

The meeting also studied other matters.

