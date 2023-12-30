Medusa style, grandparents’ wardrobe and pot pie pizza: here are our wishes for the coming year

Simo, better said we will be, all crazy about… jellyfish, everywhere, even in our heads. The flakes, preferably giant ones, the grandparents’ wardrobe and “mixed” foods such as the burger quesadilla and the pot pie pizza. The report lists not the fashions, but the trends for the new year Pinterest Predicts 2024 created with the social network searches it puts together pin e interest, which then means “note your interests”. The result of the “notes” taken by users in 2023 every year becomes a sort of guide to understand what we will look for, try and above all buy in the coming months. More than fashion, brands are interested in trends. You know the explosion of unicorns that we’ve seen practically everywhere? Forget them, Medusa Style is going strong now. Searches for the not-so-flattering “jellyfish cut” have increased by 615 percent, so to speak.

Commercial sector you find, new trends you discover. If we talk about furniture it seems to be going strong the western gothic style, a kind of meeting between an American saloon and the Addams family house. Searches for “western bedding ideas” increased by more than 100 percent. They are already available on Amazon, don’t be surprised if you find the dirty sheets in the shops too. Minimal kitchens are tired, it’s time to desire pop ones, with faux vintage appliances and bright colours.

The grandparents’ cupboard resists and the new mixes arrive at the table

From fashion come what we could define as reassuring confirmations – we like them more and more grandparents’ wardrobe, vintage and recycling – while there is some rather disturbing news regarding food. “Take your two favorite dishes and combine them, you create a combination that is impossible to resist,” suggests Pinterest. For example, a nice ramen carbonara or a pot pie pizza, which is a pizza inspired by the giant and very expensive one delivered at the beginning of the film Mom I missed the plane. On the other hand the latest trend on Tik Tok are Pringles and caviar. If you get married, you will be tempted by the hippie style, if you have a child by a tooth dropping party and even by monthly anniversaries (help!). Gen Z also cares a lot about body care, they want holidays on the road that those slow, in short, both adventurous and slow. Even if with what it already costs, going on holiday seems like a great achievement.

But do they take us or not? What were the predictions for 2023?

Big braids will be in fashion, perms for her and him, oversized bows everywhere and beauty is always good only if it is blue. It’s legitimate to ask ourselves, are they taking us or not? The check to be carried out is homemade, but effective. The prices for 2022 over 2023 showed sparkling dresses and sequins as winners. And anyone who has stepped out of their home in the last three months can confirm that yes, everyone has at least one item of sequins which the year before they wouldn’t have worn even under threat. In no particular order, the predictions for 2023 were: origami and non-alcoholic cocktails, tarot cards, fringes and the charm of keeping a diary, both personal and even household expenses. We can say that yes, they get us. Better to be prepared for the jellyfish invasion.

