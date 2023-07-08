Li Qiang Urges Non-Politicization and Non-Security Approach in Sino-US Economic Cooperation for Global Development

Li Qiang Meets with U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen, Pointing Out that Pan-Politicization and Pan-Security in Economic Cooperation Are Not Harmful to the Economic Development of the Two Countries and Even the World

Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, July 7th – On July 7th, Premier Li Qiang held a meeting with US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen at the Great Hall of the People. During the meeting, Li Qiang emphasized the importance of a stable and correct Sino-US relationship, stressing that the future and destiny of mankind hinges on the ability of China and the US to get along harmoniously.

Li Qiang referred to the successful meeting between President Xi Jinping and President Biden in Bali, Indonesia last year, where they reached important consensus to guide China-US relations. He highlighted that mutual respect, peaceful coexistence, and win-win cooperation are the fundamental principles for countries to interact with each other. Li Qiang highlighted that Chinese civilization values peace and rejects bullying. He expressed hope that the US side can adopt a rational and pragmatic attitude, meet China halfway, and promptly steer China-US relations back on track.

Recognizing the interdependence of China and the United States in terms of economic interests, Li Qiang stressed that mutual benefit and win-win outcomes are the essence of Sino-US economic relations. Strengthening cooperation is not only a necessity but also the right choice for both sides. Li Qiang pointed out that China‘s development is an opportunity rather than a challenge for the United States, and that it brings benefits rather than risks. Furthermore, he highlighted that the pan-politicization and pan-security of economic cooperation are not conducive to the development of the two countries and even the global economy.

To foster stability and positive energy in Sino-US economic relations, Li Qiang urged both sides to enhance communication and seek consensus on important issues through candid, in-depth, and pragmatic exchanges. Additionally, he called for increased coordination and cooperation between China and the US to tackle global challenges and promote common development.

Responding to Li Qiang’s remarks, Secretary Yellen emphasized that the United States does not aim for “decoupling and disconnection” and has no intention of hindering the modernization process of China. She highlighted the need for cooperation and mutual benefit between the US and Chinese economies in overcoming various challenges.

The meeting between Li Qiang and Janet Yellen reflects the ongoing efforts of both countries to strengthen their economic ties amidst complex geopolitical dynamics. As discussions continue, the world will closely watch the development of Sino-US relations, hoping for a mutually beneficial and stable relationship that positively contributes to global economic growth.

Source: Xinhua News Agency

Author: Zheng Haiyun

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

