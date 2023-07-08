Head of Import and Export Food Safety Bureau Addresses Concerns on Fukushima Nuclear-Contaminated Water Disposal

In a recent press conference, the head of the Import and Export Food Safety Bureau of the General Administration of Customs provided answers to reporters’ questions regarding the International Atomic Energy Agency’s (IAEA) comprehensive assessment report on the disposal of Japan’s Fukushima nuclear-contaminated water. The concerns raised centered on the efforts being made to ensure the safety of food exported to China.

Outlook Oriental Weekly reports that the China General Administration of Customs has taken all necessary measures to safeguard the well-being of consumers. As a result, imports from Fukushima and other 10 prefectures in Japan have been prohibited. This decision aims to prevent any potential health risks posed by these products.

Additionally, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has emphasized the need for Japan to take full responsibility for the situation. Despite their efforts to clean up the nuclear-contaminated water, it is crucial to recognize that it is not ordinary water. The Chinese authorities have urged Japan not to shirk its responsibilities and to prioritize the health and safety of consumers.

The Oriental Fortune Network highlights the importance of comprehensive action and cooperation between nations in dealing with such nuclear-related incidents. The issue of contaminated water disposal requires a thoughtful and responsible approach to ensure the well-being of both local and international populations.

As the Fukushima nuclear-contaminated water disposal remains a pressing global concern, China is determined to stay vigilant in protecting the safety and health of its citizens. By imposing import restrictions from Fukushima and other affected prefectures, the country’s authorities have demonstrated their commitment to taking necessary actions to secure consumers’ dining tables.

In light of this ongoing situation, it is essential for nations to recognize the gravity of the issue and work together towards finding viable solutions for the safe disposal of nuclear-contaminated water. The collaboration between countries, international organizations, and scientific institutions will be critical in mitigating the potential risks and ensuring the safety of future generations.

This report highlights the significance of addressing food safety concerns, particularly in relation to nuclear disasters. By staying informed and taking proactive measures, governments can protect their citizens and promote a global culture of safety and responsibility.

