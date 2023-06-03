Pacific Northern Mariana Islands Legislator “Fukushima Contaminated Water, Life-Shaking Threat”

▲The Korean government’s inspection team of Fukushima contaminated water experts is inspecting the site of the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant on May 24. (yunhap news)

Politicians in the Northern Mariana Islands, an American territory about 2,300 kilometers south of Japan, reportedly criticized the discharge of contaminated water in Fukushima on the 3rd as a “life-shaking threat.”

According to Kyodo News, Northern Mariana Islands politicians participated in a symposium held online by the Japan International Lawyers Association on the same day and demanded an end to the plan to discharge contaminated water that has not completely removed radioactive materials.

The Northern Mariana Islands are a region made up of Pacific islands such as Saipan, Tinian and Rota, where politicians adopted a resolution condemning the discharge of contaminated water from Fukushima.

Member Jim Attalig of Rota Island pointed out that “those who insist on safety are not disclosing necessary information such as the monitoring posture of the sea (after release).”

The Japanese government and TEPCO are planning to discharge contaminated water purified by ALPS from this summer. Using this facility, a significant number of radioactive materials including cesium are removed, but tritium (tritium) remains.

A former lawmaker from Tinian Island also appealed, saying, “Our population is small, but if we cooperate, we can stop the (discharge) plan.”

The Japan International Lawyers Association held an online symposium, judging that opinions from the Pacific Islands were not receiving attention in relation to the discharge of contaminated water in Fukushima.