Liability policy without rate increase

The Ministry of Transportation of Colombia announced that the civil liability policy for private service vehicles will come into force as of August 1, 2023. However, this will not imply an increase in the fees for mechanical technical inspection by the Centers. of Automotive Diagnostics (CDA).

The decision was confirmed by the Vice Minister of Transportation, Carlos Eduardo Enríquez Caicedo, who assured that the Superintendency of Transportation will exercise the necessary control to guarantee compliance with the legal obligation without this representing an extra cost for users.

“What we have said is that, from the first of August, with the Superintendence of Transportation we will generate control in all the Automotive Diagnostic Centers (CDA) for the delivery of the civil liability policy. But we have not expressed that this means an increase in the rate. For this reason, all drivers in the country should know that the rates are maintained and that this is a government policy to protect the lives of Colombian drivers.” Carlos Eduardo Enríquez Caicedo maintained.

#Colombia |The Vice Minister of Transportation, Carlos Eduardo Enríquez, confirmed that, as of August 1, 2023, the civil liability policy for private service vehicles will come into force.#CivilLiabilityPolicy #SinAumentoDeTarifas #ElDiario pic.twitter.com/tsCedN8vWe — El Diario Pereira (@eldiariopereira) July 20, 2023

The civil liability policy is established as an individual mandatory insurance that will cover material damage caused to third parties in private service vehicles. Automotive Diagnostic Centers must hire an insurance company legally established in Colombia, with freedom of offer, to provide this coverage to drivers.

The measure’s main objective is to protect the lives of drivers and ensure greater safety on the country’s roads. The Superintendence of Transportation will be in charge of supervising and controlling compliance with the provisions of Law 2283 of 2003, which establishes the obligation of this policy.

According to the Ministry of Transportation, the policy seeks to promote a culture of responsibility and respect in the handling of vehicles, as well as protect the rights of third parties in the event of possible traffic accidents.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

