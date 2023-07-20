Home » Tonali debuts the chorus of Newcastle fans – Corriere TV
Sports

by admin
«Sandro Tonali, Sandro Tonali! Drink Moretti, eat spaghetti, hate Sunderland!», a chorus, that of the Newcastle fans for the now ex Milan, borrowed from the one that the Tottenham fans dedicated to Antonio Conte, but with Sunderland instead of Chelsea. Yesterday the midfielder made his debut with the new shirt in the friendly win against Glasgow Rangers.

July 19, 2023 – Updated July 19, 2023, 1:44 pm

