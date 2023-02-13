People’s Daily Online, Shenyang, February 12th (Wang Siwen) A few days ago, the “Spring Warm Liaoshen·Aid Enterprise Escort” sponsored by the Liaoning Provincial Department of Human Resources and Social Security Employment service activities were launched in Dalian.

In 2022, the province’s human resources, resources and social security departments organized and carried out the “Spring Warm Liaoshen·Aid Enterprises Escort” Ten Actions to Protect Employment and Promote Employment. This year will continue to target enterprises, college graduates, migrant workers, unemployed people, and new forms of employment Laborers, key entrepreneurial groups and other groups of people will carry out special actions to provide more accurate and matching personalized all-round services for market entities and key groups.

event site.Photo courtesy of Liaoning Provincial Department of Human Resources and Social Security

On the same day, the launching ceremony simultaneously held on-site recruitment and online recruitment, live broadcasting, employment and entrepreneurship lecture hall, publicity and display of employment achievements in the province, employment and entrepreneurship policy consultation, on-site interaction of “12345 Government Service Convenience Hotline”, human resources service innovation With activities such as the high-end development summit and the 19th Dalian Entrepreneurship and Employment Expo, the full coverage of “online and offline” has been realized. Five recruitment areas for major project key enterprises, small, medium and micro enterprises, college graduates, migrant workers, and operational human resource service agencies are set up on site to provide accurate, efficient, and convenient services for both supply and demand.

event site.Photo courtesy of Liaoning Provincial Department of Human Resources and Social Security

It is reported that in this event, 500 enterprises from the whole province brought 15,000 positions to the venue to recruit, more than 30,000 job seekers entered the venue to negotiate, and 7,528 people reached preliminary employment intentions, and 2,386 people were proposed to be employed; the entrepreneurial resource docking area, on-site More than 4,900 person-times were received and negotiated, and 240 cooperation intentions were initially reached for 42 projects; more than 600 cooperation intentions were reached by entrepreneurial resource service agencies and business incubation platforms, and more than 1,000 person-times were received in the policy consultation area.

event site.Photo courtesy of Liaoning Provincial Department of Human Resources and Social Security