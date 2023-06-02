Libertad FC faces the “King of Cups”, Quito League – breaking latest news

At 7:00 p.m. this Friday, June 2, Libertad Fútbol Club will face Liga de Quito at the Rodrigo Paz Delgado stadium —for date 13 of the LigaPro Serie A—.

According to the sports manager of the club, Jorge Luis Loaiza, the team, throughout the week, worked without setbacks in training, yesterday they even did it despite the rain.

“We are prepared and ready for the game; It is complicated because the League will want to win on its home ground, but we have done things well and we are sure that we will obtain good results on the road, ”he told Diario Crónica.

For his part, the player Pedro Larrea indicated that they are concerned because they have not been able to add 3 points and neither leave the bottom of the table, although “we know that the path is to continue fighting until the end of the championship,” he said.

He added that this Friday’s match against the League will be competitive and they hope to score at Casa Blanca. “It is the first time that Libertad will face (the albos), but we are prepared to play a good game,” he said.

parties

The Lojano team has only two dates left to finish the phase, without cutting the game this Friday, June 02. He will play with Técnico Universitario from the local, on the 14th; and, as a visitor against Cumbayá, on the 15th.

Players, managers and fans aspire, in these last matches, to be able to find victory and climb the table. (YO)

Given

The trip to the Ecuadorian capital was made at 05:00, via air.