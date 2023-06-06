Libertad visits Paranaense in search of its third victory in the Cup

With the aim of adding three and looking for the ticket to the next phase of the Copa Libertadores, Gumarelo visits Atlético Paranaense this Tuesday afternoon, for the fifth day of Group G. The match, which will have as main judge the Bolivian Gery Vargas, will be played from 6:00 p.m. at the Arena da Baixada stadium in Curitiba.

Those coached by the Argentine Daniel Garnero, seek to achieve their third away victory, since in two presentations against Atlético Mineiro in Belo Horizonte and Alianza Lima in the Peruvian capital, they reaped victories, 0-1 and 1-2.

In the first leg, the Brazilian team beat the cabbage team 1-2 at the De los Defensores del Chaco stadium. The table of scores in key G, shows an even competition between the four teams, Paranaense 7, Atlético Mineiro and Libertad 6 and Alianza Lima 4 points.

Details of the day

Atlético Paranaense vs Libertad

Stadium: Arena da Baixada, Curitiba, Paraná.

Time: 18:00.

Referee: Gery Vargas (BOL).

Assistants: José Antelo (BOL) and Edwar Saavedra (BOL).

Fourth referee: Dilio Rodríguez (BOL).

VAR: Rodrigo Carvajal (CHI).

AVAR: Andrés Tola (ECU).

Fuente: News portal of the Paraguayan Football Association.