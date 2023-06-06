Gustavo Bolívar insists that he will not be a candidate for mayor of Bogotá

Despite the fact that Gustavo Bolívar was emerging as one of the main candidates of the Historical Pact to compete for the Mayor of Bogotá in the elections to be held next October, the former senator has decided to give up this opportunity.

In an interview with Caracol Radio, Bolívar explained that he has decided not to run due to a lack of enthusiasm for a candidacy and a disqualification he faces. However, he left a small possibility open and will reveal his final decision next Friday, which is the deadline he has to announce his candidacy.

Bolívar, who divides his time between Miami, United States, and Colombia after leaving Congress, is close to President Gustavo Petro. Furthermore, the writer is currently focused on audiovisual projects in collaboration with various companies.

This is why, according to Bolívar’s statements, at this moment he lacks enthusiasm to participate in an electoral contest, but his commitment is to provide support to Petro from other platforms and scenarios. His focus is on collaborating with the president from different areas, beyond a political candidacy. “I would like to go to the territories to find out how people feel,” he informed the media.

Additionally, Bolívar mentioned that he is disqualified from holding public office, which is another reason why he does not see it as feasible to assume a position of such magnitude at this time. This legal limitation also influences his decision not to run for mayor of Bogotá in the next elections.