“The library is closed for a few weeks.” This sign announces the change in the management of the service, until now entrusted to the Pro loco for a few hours of weekly opening.

The service is interrupted for the time it will take for the administration to define the agreement with Lamon Servizi, the operational arm of Casa Charitas, with the aim of completing the municipal library. And to enhance it in the provincial library circuit where, however, the essential requisites must be respected, such as trained personnel with a union-defined salary, and a 15-hour weekly opening.

The choice of the Maccagnan executive is to invest in culture which, in the budget, goes from 6,000 to 16,000 euros per year. All of this could not ignore a regulatory clarification and, unfortunately, the departure of Giuliana Broch who belongs to the Pro loco and who, after twenty years of service in the library, recognized as deserving by all, had to leave.

«After so many years of worthy collaboration», says councilor Giordano Dall’Agnol, «in which Giuliana has always done more than she should, we don’t greet her with a pat on the back. With the Pro Loco we have a plan to maintain its precious contribution for the years until retirement».

But in the meantime we proceed with the strengthening of the library. «We wanted to invest in the service to expand the country’s cultural offer. In fact, the professional figure will have to guarantee, in addition to the loan, the rationalization of the catalog and its expansion, also a new service with a cultural background. Think of a library committee, a book club, animated reading for children, or collaboration with teachers. All this must be in support of housing: the loss and weakening of services are a deterrent for those who want to stay and live in border areas. So we believe that investing in this important community service is key.”

This is the political aspect. The technical one had already emerged. «The problem of the librarian as an institutional figure already arose at the time of the Noventa administration», continues Dall’Agnol, «when it had become clear that, due to the principle of job rotation, it was no longer possible to entrust the service to the Pro loco which was tacitly renewed.

So when the natural expiry date of the agreement approached, an attempt was made to call for tenders in which anyone could participate, from the individual to the association. But not much came of it. Reason why the new administration, since taking office in June, has extended the agreement with the Pro loco until the end of 2022.

“In these six months we have wondered about the continuation,” explains the commissioner. «We have contacted Lamon Servizi to discuss the formula of the agreement. The agreement between two entities does not involve the need to make a call for tenders. In addition there is the advantage of collaborating with a local firm and of stabilizing the staff more in a situation where precariousness is rampant».