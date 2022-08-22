Home News Lignano, checks by the Nas carabinieri: two wellness centers closed
Lignano, checks by the Nas carabinieri: two wellness centers closed

Lignano, checks by the Nas carabinieri: two wellness centers closed

In Lignano the carabinieri subjected 33 public establishments to control with the consequent ascertainment of 9 violations, of which 5 of criminal relevance and 4 of an administrative nature for violations of the relevant regulations. Two wellness centers were closed, as ordered by the Municipality of Lignano, following the checks carried out by the Antisophistication and Health Unit of Udine and which highlighted, against the owners, the failure to submit the certified notification of the start of activities for the retail sale of activated groceries inside.

