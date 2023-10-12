Lignano Sabbiadoro, innovative urban solutions for a stretch of coast of the renowned seaside resort

Early registration by December 8, 2023 | Delivery by February 9, 2024

TerraViva Competitions lancia Golden Sand Waterfrontthe new ideas competition aimed at regenerate a series of strategic urban areas within the city of Lignano Sabbiadoro – province of Udine – characterized by a wide coastline, with brightly colored sandy beaches, crystal clear waters and evergreen pine forests, which has always been a renowned destination for tourists in all seasons.

The invitation to participants is to redesign a new public axis capable of regenerating and revitalizing the entire context, promoting sustainable mobility and environmental awareness.

It will be necessary to develop a new masterplan which includes the renewal of the main coastal road, of the portion of wild landscape between that vehicular axis and the beach, of the Unicef ​​Park and of the public space around the boat passage called “Passo Barca”.

The proposals will have to contemplate both the design of a general urban strategy and the new formal and spatial image of the most representative points of the site. It will be possible to combine permanent interventions, which can be used throughout the year, with temporary programs that adapt to the seasonality of the place.

Your choice will be greatly appreciated innovative materialscapable of integrating harmoniously with the surrounding context and attention to green designas an innate characteristic of the entire project area.

Who can participate

The competition is open to architects, designers, students, urban planners, engineers, artists, makers and anyone interested in the fields of graphic design. It is possible to participate both individually and in a group.

Registration and costs

Early registration (from 9 October to 8 December 2023) | 69 euros

Standard registration (from 8 December 2023 to 12 January 2024) | 89 euros

Late registration (from 12 January to 9 February 2024) | 109 euros

Requested documents

3 A1 format tables
a description of the project idea

Evaluation criteria

originality of the idea
creative regeneration of the area
integration with the landscape
activation of the public space
sensitive use of materials and colors
graphic representation

Jury

Stefano Boeri Architetti (SBA)
Sandra Baggerman (MVRDV)
Daniel Woodroffe (DWG)
Daniela Silva (Ressano Garcia Arq.)
Khadidja Salamah Konate (Stipo)
Toufic Rifai (Lombardini22)
Anna Cabrera Hens (Barcelona City Council)
Matteo Pettinaroli (NEEDLE)

1st place: 7.000 euro

2nd place: 2.000 euro

3rd place: 1.000 euro

4 golden mentions: 500 euros each

10 honorable mentions

30 finalists

Announcement and information

