Ligue 2/J32: Rodez Aveyron with Marvin Sénaya scorer, curry Annecy

The 32nd day of the French league 2 was played this Saturday. Rodez Aveyron went to beat Annecy at the Parc des Sports d’Annecy 3 goals to 0.

The young Franco-Togolese right side defender, Marvin Sénaya and his club Rodez Aveyron gave Annecy a dry correction on their own facilities. Killian Corredor opened the scoring in the 53rd minute before Marvin Sénaya doubled the lead in the 59th minute. Towards the end of the game, the home scorer, Clément Depres, goes for his goal in the 93rd for the 3 goals to 0.

With this victory, Rodez is now in 12th place with 40 points. Marvin Sénaya him, scores his 2nd goals in 27 games played and 2 assists.

