Netflix: “El Eternauta” arrives, by the hand of Ricardo Darín

The Eternautis considered as biggest cartoon Created in Argentina. Written by Hector German Oesterheld y Francisco Solano Lopez It will be taken to the format of a television series.

When consulted Ricardo Darinconfirmed the rumor that had been going on for more than a month and pointed out “It is a huge and very complex project, it is a version updated which aims to reach beyond the borders of our country. We are all very enthusiastic and mobilized”. Apparently, Ricardo could play Juan Salvo.

Ricardo Darín won the Platinum Award for Best Actor

As it turned out, the series will be directed by Bruno Stagnaroand the production will have the participation of the director and screenwriter Martín Oestherheldgrandson of Hector German.

JL