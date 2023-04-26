Home » Netflix: “El Eternauta” arrives, by the hand of Ricardo Darín
Entertainment

Netflix: “El Eternauta” arrives, by the hand of Ricardo Darín

by admin
Netflix: “El Eternauta” arrives, by the hand of Ricardo Darín

The Eternautis considered as biggest cartoon Created in Argentina. Written by Hector German Oesterheld y Francisco Solano Lopez It will be taken to the format of a television series.

When consulted Ricardo Darinconfirmed the rumor that had been going on for more than a month and pointed out “It is a huge and very complex project, it is a version updated which aims to reach beyond the borders of our country. We are all very enthusiastic and mobilized”. Apparently, Ricardo could play Juan Salvo.

Ricardo Darín won the Platinum Award for Best Actor

As it turned out, the series will be directed by Bruno Stagnaroand the production will have the participation of the director and screenwriter Martín Oestherheldgrandson of Hector German.

JL

You may also like

See also  how to do so that they do not fail us

You may also like

Minister Sangiuliano: “Dear museum directors, we don’t go...

Corrientes: they ordered the reopening of an investigation...

2023 IFSM International Fashion Star Contest Beijing Railway...

The Fountain of the Goddess Rome returns to...

Never tire of being with books

Beethoven’s letter on the “Missa Solemnsi” auctioned off...

Three paddlers from Rio Negro compete from today...

2023 Shi Xiangyun’s 16th physical music album “Big...

Watches, exports up 13.8% in March thanks to...

Sudan Army: Former Autocrat Is In Military Hospital

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy