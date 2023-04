We are usually only called when the hat is on fire,” says Community Nurse Maria Kralik. She is one of six specialized nurses who have been working in Gallneukirchen and Engerwitzdorf on behalf of the Diakoniewerk since 2022. Rosina and Josef Karl are expecting the qualified nurse in their Eat-in kitchen – together with their sons Martin and Klaus Karl, who are worried that their parents will no longer be able to manage on their own.