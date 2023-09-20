Lijiang City Conducts Air Defense Siren Test and Civil Air Defense Publicity Activities in Remembrance of National Humiliation

Lijiang City in China recently conducted an air defense siren test and civil air defense publicity activities on September 18. The test involved various alarm signals to assess the performance of air defense warning equipment and raise awareness among the public.

The air defense alarm test commenced at 10:00 and included the pre-alarm, air raid alarm, and disarm signals. With a 100% sounding rate, the exercise aimed to enhance the people’s national defense concept and air defense awareness during times of peace.

Concurrently, the National Defense Mobilization Office of the Municipal Government organized civil air defense publicity activities at the Xianghe Commercial Plaza. It involved the installation of promotional display boards and the distribution of brochures and materials related to the National Defense Law and the National Defense Mobilization Law of the People’s Republic of China. The government aimed to enhance the public’s understanding of civil air defense laws and regulations.

The official in charge of the National Defense Mobilization Office expressed that these activities are part of the National Defense Education Month initiatives. They are launching a series of special publicity and education campaigns, utilizing platforms such as the “Yunnan National Defense Mobilization” and “Lijiang National Defense Mobilization” public accounts. These platforms will promptly provide updates on the activities to enhance people’s national defense awareness, safety consciousness, and civil defense mindset.

The air defense siren test and civil air defense publicity activities in Lijiang City served as a reminder of the nation’s history and the importance of preparedness. By conducting such exercises, the government aims to ensure the safety and security of its citizens in the face of potential threats.