Lilia Rebrik showed a photo of the sea and hopes for a quick vacation in Crimea – photo

Ukrainian TV presenter Liliya Rebryk, who likes to rest not only with her children, but also with her parents, posted a photo of herself at the sea on Instagram.

The beauty poses, sitting in the water with her back to the lens.

Of course, the woman did not specify in which country she is spending her vacation, but before that she reported on the network that she went abroad with her children and her parents.

“I dream that very soon we will all be enjoying the sea on the Crimean beaches”she wrote.

At the same time, the TV presenter advised Ukrainians not to count other people’s money, not to judge other people and not to think about other people’s lives, because you never know what is actually hidden behind a cheerful laugh.

“Live your life. Seize the moment. Because life is too fragile and no one knows if there will be a tomorrow”— Liliya Ivanovna advised.

Probably, Lilia did it on purpose so that no one would write: we have a war here, and she is resting in Italy, she would rather buy a car for the Armed Forces with this money, etc.

Of course, such comments were not without, but most readers thank Lilia for cheering them up in a difficult time and hope that soon most of our fellow citizens will be able to sunbathe in the resorts of the Southern coast of the Ukrainian Crimea.

Lilia’s husband, Andriy Dykiy, also expressed his opinion.

Earlier, Lilia told her fans in which parts of Ukraine she loves to rest with her family.

