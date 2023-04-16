Home » Liss Pereira confesses the traumas of going through MasterChef
Liss Pereira confesses the traumas of going through MasterChef

MasterChef has been one of the formats that have been most liked on television, a cooking reality show through which important personalities from the world of entertainment have passed, one of them was Liss Pereira, the comedian who went through the important cooking contest in 2021 , one of the most viewed editions by Colombians.

Recently, the Norte Santander opened up about what it meant for her to participate in MasterChef, something she had not done in the past because they had refused to talk about the friction she had had with other celebrities such as Carla Giraldo or Marbelle, who were also on the reality show. .

The comedian spoke about the subject through her social networks after her followers asked her what had been the worst and the best thing that had let her be in MasterChef:

“The worst thing that MasterChef left me… depression, anxiety, a lot of damage to my physical and emotional health,” he said on the subject.

However, Liss decided to also talk about the positive, and show that although many things had not been pleasant during the program, she had also made great friends and learned a lot:

“The best thing is to meet people like Claudia Bahamón and like a lot of production people and art people, a bunch of people and chefs, all cool,” revealed the comedian.

Users revive discussions between Liss Pereira and Carla Girado

It should be remembered that the group of the ‘4 babys’ made up of Carla Giraldo, Viña Machado and Catalina Maya was the one that had the most problems and friction with Liss during the competition, which on many occasions caused a stir on social networks.

Precisely, many remembered these fights: “Why not say it clearly, the worst of MasterChef was Carla Giraldo”, “So they do things that produce that…. It is sad to hear this, at the moment they begin to feel like this, bye bye from the program, in these cases fame can earn money more than mental health, sad but true…”, “It’s not Carla, it’s the pressure of the game they record 2 or 3 chapters a day, it is cooking a lot and running with everything and apart from studying at night, what we see in two months is recorded in less time is stress ”, were some of the messages for the Norte Santander.

