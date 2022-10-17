A 300 gram batch of “Gorgonzola Dolce Dop”, branded Pascoli Italiani, produced by Gelmini Carlo Srl for Eurospin Italia, has been withdrawn from the market for suspected contamination by listeria.

The notice, published on the website of the Ministry of Health, specifies that the lot in question is 218246252, withdrawn for “possible presence of Listeria monocytogenes”, and consumers are invited “not to consume the product and bring it back to the point of sale for replacement or refund “.

The other products withdrawn

At the end of September, lots of frankfurters were withdrawn. After the checks carried out by the working group set up by the ministry to deal with the spread of the bacterium, a correlation was found between some of the clinical cases and the presence of the Listeria ST 155 strain in sausages produced by the Tre Valli farm – IT 04 M CE. At least 67 clinical cases of listeriosis and four deaths occurred since last December in Lombardy, Piedmont and Emilia-Romagna are traced back to the contaminated sausages. The last occurred on 29 September in Alexandria. The health authorities and the prosecutor of the Piedmontese city are investigating the death of Elio Piccollo.

Then it was the turn of the salmon and mayonnaise sandwiches of the ‘Allegri Sapori’ brand. And just a week ago, a new alarm for “possible presence of listeria monocytogenes” for the chocolate pancakes of the Bernard Jarnoux Crepier brand. The company, based in Lamballe, France, on 6 October ordered the recall from the market of lot 256 of the product (sold in packs of 6) due to microbiological risk. The recommendation to consumers is always “not to consume the product, to return it to the point of sale for refund or replacement”.