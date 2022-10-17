Having high insulin levels can cause you to develop various health problems, from heart disease to cancer to excessive weight gain. Let’s find out how to be able to lower blood sugar and blood sugar levels

L’insulin it is an extremely important hormone produced by the pancreas. It has many functions, such as allowing cells to absorb sugar from the blood for energy.

However, living with chronically high levels of insulin, also known as hyperinsulinemiacan lead to excessive weight gain and serious health problems such as heart disease and cancer.

High levels of insulin in the blood can also cause cells to become resistant to the effects of the hormone itself; this condition, known as insulin resistancecauses the pancreas to produce even more insulin.

Follow a low-carb meal plan

Of the three macronutrients – carbohydrates, proteins and fats – carbohydrates raise blood sugar and insulin levels the most. Although they are an essential part of more balanced and nutritious diets, several studies have shown that a low-carb diet can be very effective in losing weight and managing diabetes.

It has been shown that people living with health conditions characterized by insulin resistance, such as metabolic syndrome and polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), can experience drastic lowering of insulin with a restriction of carbohydrates.

In one study, people with metabolic syndrome ate a low-fat or low-carbohydrate diet, containing 1,500 calories.

Insulin levels decreased by an average of 50% in the low-carb group, compared with 19% in the low-fat group.

In another small study, when people with PCOS ate a low-carb diet they experienced greater reductions in insulin levels.

Use apple cider vinegar

L’apple cider vinegar can help prevent insulin and blood sugar spikes after eating, particularly when consumed with carbohydrate-rich foods.

One review found that consuming 2-6 tablespoons of apple cider vinegar per day appears to improve glycemic response after a high-carb meal.

Another review found that consuming vinegar with meals affects both blood glucose and insulin levels. In fact, individuals who consumed apple cider vinegar with meals had lower blood sugar and insulin levels than those who did not.

Keep an eye on the portion sizes

Your pancreas releases different amounts of insulin depending on the type of food you eat, but eating large amounts of foods that cause your body to produce extra insulin can lead to hyperinsulinemia.

In a small study, healthy people classified as having a “normal” or higher BMI each ate meals with different glycemic loads for a few days.

The researchers found that while meals with a higher glycemic load (those with more sugar and carbohydrates) raised everyone’s blood sugar, the blood sugar of individuals with BMI in the “obese” category remained elevated for longer.

Consuming fewer calories has consistently been shown to increase insulin sensitivity and decrease insulin levels in people living with overweight and obesity, regardless of the type of diet they consume.

Reduce your intake of all forms of sugar

Sugar is best consumed moderately if you are trying to lower your insulin levels. Diets rich in added sugar are associated with insulin resistance, and can promote the development of metabolic diseases.

In a small study, healthy people were assigned the task of eating more candy (sugar) or peanuts (fat). The candy-eating group had a 31% increase in fasting insulin levels, while the peanut group had a 12% increase.

In another small study, healthy adults consumed jams containing varying amounts of sugar. Adults who ate high-sugar jams saw their insulin levels rise significantly, compared to those who ate low-sugar jams.

Fructose is a type of natural sugar found in table sugar, honey, fruit, corn syrup, agave, and syrup.

While some studies have identified fructose as being particularly bad for blood sugar control and insulin resistance, there isn’t enough evidence to suggest that fructose is more harmful than other types of sugars when consumed in moderate amounts.

In fact, one study found that replacing glucose or sucrose with fructose actually lowered post-prandial blood sugar spikes and insulin levels, especially in people with prediabetes or type 1 or type 2 diabetes.

Prioritize physical activity

Engaging in regular physical activity can have powerful effects on reducing insulin.

Aerobic exercise appears to be very effective in increasing insulin sensitivity in people living with obesity or type 2 diabetes.

One study looked at the effect of prolonged aerobic exercise versus high-intensity interval training on metabolic fitness in men with obesity.

Although both groups experienced improvements in physical fitness, only the group that performed prolonged aerobic activity experienced significantly lower insulin levels.

Finally, the combination of aerobic and resistance exercises may be the best choice when it comes to positively influencing sensitivity and insulin levels.

Try adding cinnamon to foods and drinks

Cinnamon is a delicious spice packed with health-promoting antioxidants.

Recent studies suggest that both individuals living with insulin resistance and those with relatively normal insulin levels who supplement cinnamon may experience decreased insulin levels.

In one small study, women with PCOS who took 1.5 grams of cinnamon powder daily for 12 weeks had significantly lower fasting insulin and insulin resistance than women who took a placebo.

It is important to note that there is no recommended dose of cinnamon, and not all studies have found that this spice helps reduce insulin levels. Also remember that the effects of cinnamon can vary from person to person.

When you eat carbohydrates, choose complex carbohydrates

While complex carbohydrates are an important part of a healthy diet, refined or “simple” carbohydrates usually don’t contain a lot of fiber or micronutrients and are digested very quickly.

Refined carbohydrates include simple sugars and grains whose fibrous parts have been removed. Examples include grains with added sugar, fast food, refined flour foods such as certain types of bread and pastries, and white rice.

Regular consumption of refined carbohydrates can lead to several health problems, including high insulin levels and weight gain.

Additionally, refined carbohydrates have a high glycemic index (GI).

Some studies, which have compared foods with different glycemic loads, have found that eating a high-glycemic-loaded food increases insulin levels more than eating the same portion of a low-glycemic-loaded food, even though the carbohydrate content of the two foods is similar.

Read also: Glycemic index VS glycemic load: what are the differences and what you should consider if you need to keep sugar levels at bay

Consider intermittent fasting

Il intermittent fasting is a meal plan where you have set eating times and fasting times over a 24 hour period.

Research also suggests that this can help reduce insulin levels just as effectively or more effectively than daily calorie restriction.

One study compared alternate-day fasting with calorie restriction in adults with overweight or obesity and insulin resistance.

Those who used alternate day fasting for 12 months experienced greater reductions in fasting insulin and insulin resistance than those who restricted calorie intake.

We recommend that you always consult your doctor or nutritionist before embarking on any diet.

Increase your intake of soluble fiber

Soluble fiber provides a number of health benefits, including aiding in weight loss and lowering blood sugar levels.

After eating, the soluble fiber in food absorbs water and forms a gel, which slows the movement of food through the digestive tract. This promotes feelings of fullness and prevents blood sugar and insulin from rising too quickly after a meal.

Soluble fiber also helps feed the friendly bacteria that live in the colon, which can improve gut health and reduce insulin resistance.

In a 6-week controlled study of older women with obesity, those who took flaxseed (which contain soluble fiber) experienced greater increases in insulin sensitivity and lower insulin levels than women who took a probiotic or a placebo.

Focus on weight loss

The distribution of fat throughout the body is determined by age, hormones and genetic variation.

An overabundance of visceral fat is linked to many health problems, as it can promote inflammation and insulin resistance.

A small study suggests that visceral fat loss can lead to increased insulin sensitivity and lower insulin levels.

Consume more green tea

Il green tea contains high amounts of an antioxidant known as epigallocatechin gallate (EGCG), which can help fight insulin resistance.

In one study, postmenopausal people living with obesity and high insulin levels who took green tea extract experienced a small decrease in insulin over 12 months.

In a review, researchers reported that green tea appeared to significantly lower fasting insulin levels.

Consume the right amount of protein

Consuming protein with meals can be helpful in controlling weight and insulin levels.

In one small study, premenopausal people living with obesity had lower insulin levels after eating a high-protein breakfast.

However, proteins stimulate insulin production so that muscles can absorb amino acids. Therefore, eating very large amounts of it for an extended period can lead to higher insulin levels in healthy individuals.

A larger study shed light on these divergent findings: Diet patterns matter when it comes to protein.

For example, the researchers found that individuals who ate plant-based proteins were less likely to develop type 2 diabetes, while individuals who ate a lot of animal protein were more likely to live with or develop type-2 diabetes. 2.

So if protein is important for controlling insulin, consuming a variety that isn’t overly processed is even more important.

Follow us on Telegram | Instagram | Facebook | TikTok | Youtube

Could it be interesting for you: