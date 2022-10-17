Get hands-on with Android 13 Easter Eggs! How does the clock turn this year?

Are you in the Android camp, have you ever played Easter eggs in the Android system?When the editor started using a smartphone, he was a “one” fruit fan, and he didn’t know much about the Android system. However, as he gradually became familiar with the technology field, he found that many interesting Android functions were actually completely unfamiliar to fruit fans. You know, for this, I wrote an article before detailing those in New features of iPhone 14 that have long appeared in Android This time the editor tried out the newly launched Android 13 Easter egg. Although I heard that the triggering method is similar every year, it is still very interesting to call it out for the first time!

Since Android 2.3, Google has set up Easter eggs in each version of the Android system for players to trigger, which has also become one of the fun of Zhuo fans. In some versions, users need to play games, but there are also Some can be triggered by completing specified actions, let the editor accompany you to find Easter eggs on Android 13

First of all, the method is very simple, click on the phone’s “Settings” >> “About Phone” >> “Android Version”

After entering the “Android Version” page, in the “Android Version” column, tap three times in a row with your hand, and then the clock will jump out, turn to 13 o’clock, which is the position of 1 o’clock, and an Easter egg will appear.

Since the first easter egg “Gingerbread Man” appeared in Android 2.3 in 2010, it has been over twelve years since the release of Android 13. Every time the operating system is updated, there will still be new easter eggs, one after another. There are more than 10 Easter eggs, which one is your favorite? Share it with me now~