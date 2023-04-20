Litecoin Drops 12% By Investing.com

Litecoin drops 12%



Investing.com – Digital currency Litecoin was trading at $89,000 as of 01:21 (23:21 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Wednesday, down 12.19% on a daily basis. This is the largest percentage loss since April 19.

The crash reduces Litecoin’s market capitalization to $6.734B, which is 0.55% of the total of all cryptocurrencies. At its peak, Litecoin’s market cap was $25.609B.

Litecoin ranged between $89,000 and $101,880 over the previous 24 hours.

Over the past seven days, Litecoin has remained muted in value, with a slight exchange rate of 0.55%. The trading volume over the last 24 hours of Litecoin was at the time of writing $800.032M, which is 1.36% of the volume of all cryptocurrencies. Trading has ranged from $88.9500 to $103.1000 over the past seven days.

At current prices, Litecoin is still down 78.81% from its all-time high of $420.00 hit on December 12, 2017.

Elsewhere in the cryptocurrency market

Bitcoin traded at $28,668.4 on the Investing.com Index, down 5.59% on the day.

Ethereum traded at $1,929.12 on the Investing.com Index, down 7.95%.

The market capitalization of the digital currency Bitcoin was $560,321B, corresponding to 46.18% of the total cryptocurrencies, while the total market capitalization of the Ethereum cryptocurrency reached $233,421B, corresponding to 19.24% of the value of all digital currencies.