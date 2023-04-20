Home » Bencic will take a break before the French Open because of her hip
Bencic will take a break before the French Open because of her hip

The eleventh tennis player in the world ranking, Belinda Bencic, will take a break from playing in the coming weeks to be fit for the French Open due to hip problems. The reigning Olympic champion has announced that she will miss the upcoming clay tournaments in Madrid and Rome, both of which belong to the elite category of the WTA 1000. After that, the second Grand Slam of the year will be just a week away.

