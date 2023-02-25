Great test of Pisa’s character at the Arena Garibaldi. D’Angelo’s team beat Perugia in comeback (with one man down) 2-1. After Hermansson’s red light in the 31st minute, the guests went through with a penalty scored by Casasola. Pisa reacts and takes the lead in 7′ thanks to goals from Morutan and Marin. In the 76th minute numerical parity re-established with Yeferson’s expulsion. Pisa wins and rises to 6th place in the standings
PISA-PERUGIA 2-1
39′ rig. Casasola (Pe), 51′ Morutan (Pi), 58′ Marin (Pi)
PISA (4-3-1-2): Nicolas; Esteves, Hermansson, Barba, Beruatto; Toure, Nagy, Marin; Morutan; Gliozzi, Moreo (42′ Caracciolo). All. D’Angelo
PERUGIA (3-4-2-1): Gori; Sgarbi, Struna, Dell’Orco (14′ Curado); Casasola, Bartolomei (58′ Matos), Santoro, Yeferson; Kouan (58′ Capezzi), Luperini; By Carmine. Herds Beavers
Ammonites: Beruatto, Marin, Casasola, Kouan, Toure, Bartolomei, Curado, Masucci
Expelled: Hermansson, Yeferson
Race more complicated than expected for the Pisa in the presence of a Perugia never tamed and determined to sell his life dearly to try to bring home precious points for salvation. At the Arena Garibaldi it was an uphill match for the home team who were down to ten goals in the 31st minute the expulsion of Hermansson. With numerical superiority, Perugia takes courage and sees a great opportunity on the horizon to make a bang. Before the end of the first half of the game Casasola converts the penalty kick of the advantage for the ‘Griffin’. D’Angelo inserts Caracciolo to give more weight to his team’s attack. Pisa started very strong in the second half and despite the numerical inferiority forced Perugia on the defensive. The quality of the nerazzurri comes out and Morutan in the 51st minute he scored the equalizer. Perugia accuses the blow and fails to react. Pisa continues to attack and after a handful of minutes Marin finds the opening goal. D’Angelo’s team tries to manage the result in an attempt not to run risks and the expulsion of Yeferson in the last part of the match he facilitates the task for the Tuscans who bring home a very precious success which puts them back in sixth place in the standings.