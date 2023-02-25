PISA-PERUGIA 2-1

39′ rig. Casasola (Pe), 51′ Morutan (Pi), 58′ Marin (Pi)

PISA (4-3-1-2): Nicolas; Esteves, Hermansson, Barba, Beruatto; Toure, Nagy, Marin; Morutan; Gliozzi, Moreo (42′ Caracciolo). All. D’Angelo

PERUGIA (3-4-2-1): Gori; Sgarbi, Struna, Dell’Orco (14′ Curado); Casasola, Bartolomei (58′ Matos), Santoro, Yeferson; Kouan (58′ Capezzi), Luperini; By Carmine. Herds Beavers

Ammonites: Beruatto, Marin, Casasola, Kouan, Toure, Bartolomei, Curado, Masucci

Expelled: Hermansson, Yeferson

Race more complicated than expected for the Pisa in the presence of a Perugia never tamed and determined to sell his life dearly to try to bring home precious points for salvation. At the Arena Garibaldi it was an uphill match for the home team who were down to ten goals in the 31st minute the expulsion of Hermansson. With numerical superiority, Perugia takes courage and sees a great opportunity on the horizon to make a bang. Before the end of the first half of the game Casasola converts the penalty kick of the advantage for the ‘Griffin’. D’Angelo inserts Caracciolo to give more weight to his team’s attack. Pisa started very strong in the second half and despite the numerical inferiority forced Perugia on the defensive. The quality of the nerazzurri comes out and Morutan in the 51st minute he scored the equalizer. Perugia accuses the blow and fails to react. Pisa continues to attack and after a handful of minutes Marin finds the opening goal. D’Angelo’s team tries to manage the result in an attempt not to run risks and the expulsion of Yeferson in the last part of the match he facilitates the task for the Tuscans who bring home a very precious success which puts them back in sixth place in the standings.