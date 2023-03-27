8
Lithium-ion batteries are the most common battery technology for electronic devices, electric vehicles and energy storage due to their high energy density and long service life. The critical metal is also used in the aerospace industry, medical technology and metal processing. The demand is increasing drastically, the supply can hardly keep up with the high demand, mainly due to the mobility turnaround. The producers of the scarce commodity will undoubtedly emerge as the beneficiaries of this surplus in the future.
