Liu Hongzhou received thunderous applause for playing the za

In the past three years, due to the epidemic situation, cadres above the managerial level in the corporate world played the saxophone at home after get off work. In addition to reducing the spread of the epidemic, they can also maintain their health. After the epidemic, Liu Hongzhou, chairman of the Taichung Import and Export Association (Chairman of Quanfeng Iron Works), joined hands with the best blowers to play the provocative sound of wind at the Tourist Activity Center of the Taiwan Glass Museum, attracting the hearts of tourists. Drive the business world to play the saxophone wave.

Liu Hongzhou, chairman of the Taichung Import and Export Association, said that if a worker wants to do a good job, he must sharpen his tools. Most of the musical instruments, audio, equipment, etc. are selected to be high-end, and to match the talents of each person, the musical instruments are brought into full play, blowing people’s hearts and arousing sympathy. After the epidemic, after seven years of hard work, I can finally play the saxophone enthusiastically. Three or five friends have been invited to perform in various places such as the Taiwan Museum of Glass. In addition to entertaining myself, I can also entertain others. Everyone enjoys it happily. happy thing.

In addition to treating saxophone playing as a pleasure in daily life, Liu Hongzhou has always hoped to become a good saxophone player, so he keeps working hard to improve his skills and dedicate this skill to his relatives and friends to have fun together. Performed at the Taiwan Museum of Glass: Orphan Girl’s Dream, I wish you a smooth wind, cheers, all mothers in the world are the same, etc. The rhythm is clear, the melody is beautiful, and the dancing is moving, so that the people who come to travel stop or sit down to listen , showing a pleasing mood, and giving back loud applause. It is really a very happy thing in life to be happy alone, but also to be happy with others.

