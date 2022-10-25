Liu Shangjin, Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee, emphasized at the work evaluation and scheduling meeting of the Municipal Epidemic Prevention and Control Headquarters that the speed of rushing is strictly controlled, the input is prevented, and the co-ordination is carried out to win the battle of epidemic prevention and control with a strong style

On the afternoon of October 24, Liu Shangjin, Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee, went straight to Wuyang County after returning from Beijing to investigate and supervise the epidemic prevention and control work. Prevention and control tasks. Mayor Qin Baoqiang made specific arrangements, and city leaders Li Sijie, Wang Kejun, Zhou Xinhe, Qiao Yanqiang, Xu Huichuan, Wang Jizhou and others participated.

The meeting pointed out that the current epidemic situation in various places is severe and complex, with multiple points and wide areas, and frequent occurrences. It is necessary to unswervingly adhere to the general strategy of “foreign import, internal rebound” and the general policy of “dynamic clearing”, and scientifically and accurately implement various prevention and control measures. We will take measures to consolidate the hard-won phased results, resolutely win this round of epidemic prevention and control and annihilate, and implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China with practical actions and results. First, grab the speed. In view of the wide spread of the epidemic, the short incubation period of the virus, the fast transmission speed, the difficulty in tracing the source, the easy infection of the environment and objects to people, and the possibility of fever for the infected, each special class should take targeted measures to ensure efficient operation. Pursue the ultimate, achieve fast inspection, fast chasing Yang, fast flow adjustment, fast transportation, fast isolation, fast sealing and control, race against time, fast control, fast reduction of cases and cost reduction. Second, we must strictly control. The first time it was discovered, the first time it was sealed and controlled, the core control area and key control area were quickly demarcated, and the circle was firmly enclosed to minimize and eliminate the risk of transmission. Strictly implement the management specifications of isolation points to strictly prevent cross-infection and spillover. Three to prevent input. Adhere to the normalized daily research and judgment schedule, track and implement the reporting and inspection of people coming (returning) from medium and high-risk areas, and guard the expressways, provincial roads, city and county roads and border checkpoints. We will further strengthen the network of epidemic prevention and control, and exchange for economic development and a safe environment for people’s production and life at the least cost. Fourth, we must grasp the overall planning. Adhere to “epidemic, public opinion, public opinion” together to ensure material security and price stability, while meeting the common needs of most people, take care of the reasonable needs of special groups and special personnel. Work should be both intense and warm, strengthen humanistic care, and ensure the safety of front-line staff and medical staff. Efficiently coordinate epidemic prevention and control and economic development, adhere to the dual integration of epidemic prevention and production, further improve the implementation of the “four guarantees” enterprise (project) whitelist system, ensure the closed-loop operation and construction of key enterprises and key projects, and ensure the orderly progress of wheat sowing. , to achieve “win-win” in the special period. Five to be diligent scheduling. The special work classes in cities and counties should be operated in an integrated manner, and the mechanism of “daily scheduling, daily research and judgment, daily reporting, and daily supervision” should be implemented to timely check and fill in the problems existing in the prevention and control of vacancies, and ensure that the problems are cleared on a daily basis. Six than the style. In the face of the virus, the most test of cadres’ style and execution is to clarify, fulfill, and take responsibility, strengthen positive incentives and accountability for dereliction of duty, carry forward the spirit of continuous combat, obey unified scheduling, and implement every prevention and control measure strictly and meticulously. Build the “last mile” of epidemic prevention and control in townships (towns), village groups, and communities.

The meeting emphasized that it is necessary to guard the boundaries of cities and counties, strengthen inspection and reporting, inspect outsiders and vehicles one by one, strictly implement the management and control requirements such as “three inspections in three days” and “three nos in seven days” for incoming (returning) personnel, and advocate non-essential non-leaving. To reduce the flow of people, it is necessary to prevent both the import of risks and the spillover of the epidemic. To play the role of nucleic acid detection sentinel early warning, strictly follow the “ten requirements” for nucleic acid detection to ensure standardized and accurate sampling. It is necessary to strengthen the coordination and support of city-level leaders, the county-level leadership of the challenge work mechanism, strengthen the construction of personnel and the reserve of isolation rooms, and ensure that the source of risk can be quickly blocked in the event of an outbreak of the epidemic.