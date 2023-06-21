Home » LIVE | Decree PA bis, the PD requests changes to the text. Face to face… with Irene Manzi [VIDEO]
LIVE | Decree PA bis, the PD requests changes to the text. Face to face… with Irene Manzi [VIDEO]

LIVE | Decree PA bis, the PD requests changes to the text. Face to face… with Irene Manzi [VIDEO]

The PA bis Decree was approved by the Council of Ministers last Thursday 14 June and is awaiting its publication in the Official Gazette.

The opposition, however, is already on the attack and is asking for changes to the text. To understand more, the editorial staff of Horizon School interviews the deputy of the Democratic Party and head of the Party School, Irene Manzi. Appointment on the social channels of Horizon School per Wednesday 21 June at 3.30pm. Lead Andrea Carlino.

