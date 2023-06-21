LIVE | Decree PA bis, the PD requests changes to the text. Face to face… with Irene Manzi [VIDEO]

The PA bis Decree was approved by the Council of Ministers last Thursday 14 June and is awaiting its publication in the Official Gazette.

The opposition, however, is already on the attack and is asking for changes to the text. To understand more, the editorial staff of Horizon School interviews the deputy of the Democratic Party and head of the Party School, Irene Manzi. Appointment on the social channels of Horizon School per Wednesday 21 June at 3.30pm. Lead Andrea Carlino.

Read also

Ordinary competition 2020, rankings become exhausted for both primary and secondary childhood. Since 2024/25, however, recruitments in the queue

Teacher enabling courses, up to 50% of the total can take place online

Extraordinary competition for the Catholic religion, the quota for the recruitment of precarious workers with 3 years of service rises to 70%

School competition, oral and written tests change. Changes also to the 30/60 credits. Ordinary rankings 2020 become exhausted. Green light from the Government [VIDEO]

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

