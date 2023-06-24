Liveblog: Wagner boss and fighters will not be prosecuted

In exchange for ending their uprising, the head of the Russian mercenary force Wagner, Yevgeny Prigozhin, and his fighters will not be prosecuted, according to the Kremlin.

After the withdrawal of the Wagner fighters mediated by Minsk, Prigozhin would go to Belarus and would not have to fear criminal proceedings in Russia, the Kremlin announced on Saturday evening. His current whereabouts are unknown. Prigozchin’s mercenaries should also go unpunished.

The Wagner Group has begun withdrawing its forces from the city of Rostov-on-Don after reaching an agreement with Russian authorities, Russian authorities reported. According to Prigozhin, the Wagner militiamen had already left the territory of the headquarters of the Russian army that they occupied today “without firing a shot.”

According to the newspaper “Kommersant”, the locals flocked to say goodbye to the Wagner people. “Thank you for coming here today. I’ve finally started to believe in this country,” one of Rostov-on-Don’s residents told Wagner’s militia officers, according to the newspaper.

Locals shouted “Wagner”, clapped their hands and took pictures with the military equipment leaving the city, the source added.

The departure of the mercenary group’s fighters from Rostov-on-Don came less than two hours after Prigozhin announced that Wagner would return to his bases to avoid bloodshed in Russia.

