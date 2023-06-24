Home » Dragon Boat Race and Duck Snatching Contest in Fenghuang Ancient City-Chinanews.com Video
News

Dragon Boat Race and Duck Snatching Contest in Fenghuang Ancient City-Chinanews.com Video

by admin

Dragon Boat Race and Duck Snatching Contest in Fenghuang Ancient City

Release time: 16:25, June 24, 2023 Source: China News Network

Recently, in Fenghuang, Hunan, colorful flags were flying along both sides of the river in the ancient city, and crowds flowed like weaving. More than 10,000 tourists enjoyed the lively and jubilant Dragon Boat Festival folk custom. The Dragon Boat Race and the Duck Scrambling Competition were staged wonderfully, presenting a unique and original folk culture feast.

In the ancient city, on the Tuojiang River, the shouts and cheers of the dragon boat race came and went, and the Tuojiang River suddenly burst into drums, and the waves of paddles flew, and the dragon boats passed by, stirring up water splashes. The whole Tuojiang River was immersed in jubilation. It reproduces the lively scene of the dragon boat race in “Border Town” written by Shen Congwen. Afterwards, the staff threw more than 300 ducks from the stilted building, and more than a hundred residents and tourists jumped into the Tuojiang River to fight for the ducks. Folk Customs. (Produced by Wu Donglin and Li Ying)

Responsible editor:[Li Ji]

Copyright Statement: The copyright of China News Service belongs to China News Agency. If it is used without written permission, the company will investigate its legal responsibility according to law.

See also  Air routes launched between Chinese city of Xi'an and the capitals of Turkmenistan and Tajikistan

You may also like

Economy: Employers’ association Gesamtmetall expects gas supply problems

Ukraine, with 18 medals, ranks third in the...

National Army supports Yopal Tourism Guardians – news

224,000 candidates step into the examination room one...

Amazon’s Prime Day 2023: bargain hunters can look...

Aliağaspor FK added Ahmet Uzun to its squad...

Central American and Caribbean Games: gold for Colombia...

Team Carinthia and SPÖ grapple badly on the...

He killed his arguing son

Álvaro Álvarez and Peter Manjarrés spoke again

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy