Dragon Boat Race and Duck Snatching Contest in Fenghuang Ancient City-Chinanews.com Video

Dragon Boat Race and Duck Snatching Contest in Fenghuang Ancient City

Release time: 16:25, June 24, 2023 Source: China News Network

Recently, in Fenghuang, Hunan, colorful flags were flying along both sides of the river in the ancient city, and crowds flowed like weaving. More than 10,000 tourists enjoyed the lively and jubilant Dragon Boat Festival folk custom. The Dragon Boat Race and the Duck Scrambling Competition were staged wonderfully, presenting a unique and original folk culture feast.

In the ancient city, on the Tuojiang River, the shouts and cheers of the dragon boat race came and went, and the Tuojiang River suddenly burst into drums, and the waves of paddles flew, and the dragon boats passed by, stirring up water splashes. The whole Tuojiang River was immersed in jubilation. It reproduces the lively scene of the dragon boat race in “Border Town” written by Shen Congwen. Afterwards, the staff threw more than 300 ducks from the stilted building, and more than a hundred residents and tourists jumped into the Tuojiang River to fight for the ducks. Folk Customs. (Produced by Wu Donglin and Li Ying)

