One of the most principled confrontations in the English football championship between “Liverpool” and “Manchester United” sensationally ended with the most painful defeat in the history of the “red devils”. In the framework of the 26th round of the Premier League, Jurgen Klopp’s team rehabilitated in front of their home fans for the defeat in the Champions League against Real Madrid (2:5), defeating Erik ten Hag’s wards – 7:0 (Hakpo, 43, 50, Nunes, 47, 75 , Salah, 66, 73, Firmino, 88).

It is noteworthy that the compatriots of the “Beatles” managed to send 7 goals after 8 shots on goal to the formidable opponent, who interrupted his 11-match unbeaten streak in all competitions. Fantastic efficiency! Manchester United have not been beaten so painfully in official matches since 1931, when the Mancunians lost to Wolverhampton by the same score.

It should be noted that the newly crowned champions of the English League Cup, Manchester United, cannot score at least one goal at Anfield since 2018. Moreover, three out of four confrontations between “Liverpool” and “Manchester United” ended with the defeat of Cristiano Ronaldo’s former club (last season, Klopp’s team destroyed the opponent – 4:0 and 5:0).

By the way, the leader of Liverpool’s attacks, Mohamed Salah, who scored a double and two assists, became Liverpool’s top scorer in the history of the English Championship with 129 accurate shots (the former record holder Robbie Fowler has 128 goals).

The position of the leaders of the Premier League: 1. “Arsenal” — 63 points (26 matches); 2. “Manchester City” — 58 (26); 3. “Manchester United” — 49 (25); 4. “Tottenham” – 45 (26); 5. “Liverpool” — 42 (25).

“FACTS” previously reported that “Shakhtar” scored 7 “dry” goals against “Metalist 1925” in the championship of Ukraine.

